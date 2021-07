Bangladesh: 52 killed in factory fire, dozens injured, workers jump to safety | Oneindia News

At least 52 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a factory outside Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

The fire broke out at around 5 pm on Thursday at a juice factory.

#BangladeshFire #BangladeshFactoryFire #RupganjFire #RupganjFactoryFire