Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz, down about 2.5% and shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico down about 0.9% on the day.

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%.

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz, down about 2.5% and shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico down about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Evergy, trading lower by about 1.3% and AESC, trading lower by about 1.1%.