New CDC Guidance Recommends Schools Fully Reopen in the Fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its new guidelines for "COVID-19 Prevention in (K)-12 Schools" on July 9.

The guidance recognized that "students benefit from in-person learning," .

And that "safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.".

It reiterates that "vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic." .

Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports, CDC School Guidance, via CDC Website.

The guidelines also offer some clear instructions about masks in schools.

Stating that "masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.".

Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained, CDC School Guidance, via CDC Website.

Social distancing measures are reduced from six feet to three feet.

When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, .., CDC School Guidance, via CDC Website.

... it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking, CDC School Guidance, via CDC Website.

The full list of CDC guidance for school's reopening this fall can be found on the CDC's website