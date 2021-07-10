California Will Keep Masking, Testing In Schools Despite New CDC Guidelines

California schools will take a more cautious approach this fall and continue masking and testing when classes resume, despite new CDC guidance that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to cover their faces inside of school buildings.
California Will Keep Masking, Testing In Schools Despite CDC Guidelines That Vaccinated Teachers, Students Don't Need Masks
KCAL 9 CBS LA
