Bands in the Backyard returns to Pueblo after 3-year break

The music festival expects thousands to attend, helping local vendors back on their feet after pandemic

HAPPENING NOW..IN THE MIDDLE OF ALL THIS HEATBANDS IN THE BACKYARD IS MAKINGITS RETURN AFTER THREE YEARS..ON ONE OF THE HOTTEST DAYSPOSSIBLE...AND OUR NEWS FIVE'S NATALIECHUCK IS IN THE THICK OF IT ALNATALIE.

WHAT IS EVERYONE SAYINGABOUT TONIGHT?I THINK EVERYONE IS FINDING ITSURREAL TO BE BACK WITH THISMANY PEOPLE.

THE FESTIVALEXPECTS TEN- THOUSAND PEOPLE TOATTEND AT THE MUSIC FESTIVAL.BUT CAMPERS I SPOKE WITH SAYTHEY'RE JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE.NO MATTER HOW HOT IT IS.NAT POP OF KIDS PLAYING INPOOLCAMPERS FINDING CREATIVE WAYS TOSTAY COOL.

"WE GOT THE POOL!HOPEFULLY THE GENERATORS AREWORKING!" AS TRIPLE DIGITTEMPERATURES SWEEP THROUGHPUEBLO.

JUST IN TIME FOR BANDSIN THE BACKYARD.."IT WILL BE WORTH THE HEAT!

YES!IT WILL COOL DOWN THIS EVENING,SO COME ON OUT!"THE TWO DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL MAKESITS RETURN AFTER A THREE YEARBREAK.TWENTY-TWENTY'S PLANS FOR ACONCERT SERIES WERE PUT ON HOLDDUE TO THE PANDEMIC."I STILL HAVE TICKETS FROM TWOYEARS AGO THAT I HAVEN'T BEENABLE TO USE!"BUT THE HEAT.

COULD BE CAUSE FOROTHER HEALTH CONCERNS."DEFINITELY ENCOURAGE EVERYONETO GRAB A PIECE OF SHADEGET WATER, STRAY HYDRATED, STAYCOOL.JUST MAKE SURE THAT YOU'RESTAYING HYDRATED AND STAYINGSAFE IN THIS HEAT!" BUT HOT ORNOT.

PEOPLE ARE JUST HAPPY TO BEBACK WITH EACH OTHER.

AT SUMMERCONCERTS..."IT WAS SOMETHING THAT WE ALWAJUST DID AND SO NOW THAT IT GOTTAKEN AWAY..BEING ABLE TO GET BACK TO IT, ITJUST FEELS SO AMAZING AND SOFREEING!" "HAVING FUN ."A SENSE OF NORMALCY IS COMINGAROUND AGAIN!

I LOVE IT!

NATPOP IN THE SUN.COUNTRY ARTISTS WILL BE PLAYINGON THE FIRST NIGHT.

MORE OF HIPHOP ARTISTS ON THE SECOND.

ANDFOR ANYONE COMING OUT TONIGHT.STAY SAFE.

STAY COOL.

IF YOUSTILL WANT TO BUT TICKETS..YOU CAN SHOW UP AND GET THEM ATTHE BOX OFFI