Amazon van hit motorbike delivery rider in Walthamstow, north-east London

An Amazon van hit a motorbike delivery rider in Walthamstow, north-east London, on Saturday 10 July.

Fortunately, no-one appeared to be seriously hurt in the incident, on Hoe Street.

A bus driver who witnessed the incident believed it was the motorcyclist's fault.

The parties involved exchanged details peacefully.