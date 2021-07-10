Amazon van hit motorbike delivery rider in Walthamstow, north-east London

An Amazon van hit a motorbike delivery rider in Walthamstow, north-east London, on Saturday 10 July.
Fortunately, no-one appeared to be seriously hurt in the incident, on Hoe Street.
A bus driver who witnessed the incident believed it was the motorcyclist's fault.
The parties involved exchanged details peacefully.