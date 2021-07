Thousands of England fans have gathered in Leicester Square in central London, ahead of Sunday's (11 July) match against Italy.

Thousands of England fans have gathered in Leicester Square in central London, ahead of Sunday's (11 July) match against Italy.

A fan was seen climbing on the roof of a business on the square, kicking footballs back into the crowd below.

The winner of tonight's match at Wembley Stadium in London will be crowned champions of Europe in the Euro 2020 tournament.