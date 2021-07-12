Fire service deals with significant increase in calls on Eleventh Night

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said it dealt with a “significant increase” in emergency calls to bonfire-related incidents this year.More than 230 Eleventh Night bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland between Friday and Sunday nights.The bonfires precede the Twelfth of July parades, the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.