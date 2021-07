China claims 'drove away' US warship | US Navy says area not China's legal claim | Oneindia News

China said that it drove away a US warship that entered Chinese waters.

Chinese military claimed the USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval.

US Navy said in a statement that China has no claim over those waters as per an international court ruling.

