PM and Home Secretary ‘stirred up division’ during Euros

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken about the abuse of England players, saying some of the blame lies with Boris Johnson and Priti Patel and that they “take their cues straight from the Donald Trump playbook”.

Report by Burnsla.

