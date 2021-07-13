Brummies outraged after Europe's longest bus route which stretches for 26 miles is axed

Europe's longest bus route which stretches 26 miles around Birmingham and has inspired songs, books and even has its own Twitter account - is facing the axe.

The iconic number 11 bus loops the entire Outer Circle of the city and takes more than two hours to complete from start to finish.The number 11 has taken up to 50,000 Brummies around the city every day for the last 95 years and is famed for being Europe's longest bus route.But the route has been cut in half after roadworks set up as part of a £700million regeneration scheme of the city, caused hour-long delays.