Dow Analyst Moves: VZ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications is the #22 analyst pick.
Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, VZ claims the #307 spot.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Verizon Communications is lower by about 4.1%.