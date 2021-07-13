Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: VZ

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Analyst Moves: VZ
Dow Analyst Moves: VZ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications is the #22 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, VZ claims the #307 spot.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications is the #22 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, VZ claims the #307 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Verizon Communications is lower by about 4.1%.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..