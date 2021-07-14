Free Guy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.
US Release Date: August 13, 2021 Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer Directed By: Shawn Levy
Free Guy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.
US Release Date: August 13, 2021 Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer Directed By: Shawn Levy
Check out the official "Deadpool and Korg React" trailer for the action comedy movie Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy. It stars..