Becky Adlington backs campaign to get girls and achieving in life

Olympic gold medalist Becky Adlington wants girls to get swimming in order to help them achieve their life goals, and has launched a campaign to back a push to get them in the water.The push follows a report by Sporting House - an Olympic-led group of companies aiming to remove barriers to get kids active - found that 79% of girls aged 11-18 now spend less time swimming, with Covid and other barriers to blame.