Olympic gold medalist Becky Adlington wants girls to get swimming in order to help them achieve their life goals, and has launched a campaign to back a push to get them in the water.The push follows a report by Sporting House - an Olympic-led group of companies aiming to remove barriers to get kids active - found that 79% of girls aged 11-18 now spend less time swimming, with Covid and other barriers to blame.
Becky Adlington backs campaign to get girls and achieving in life
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 01:36s 0 shares 1 views