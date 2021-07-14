UP ATS arrests 3 more Al-Qaeda terrorists in the 'human bomb’ plot case | Oneindia News

Today, the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three more Al Qaeda operatives in connection with the 'human bomb’ plot case; Today, the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers on its network from July 22; 147 more women officers have been granted Permanent Commission in Indian Army, taking total PC granted to 424 out of 615 officers considered; Today, Union minister Piyush Goyal was named the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

