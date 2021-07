Cast Previews 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Streaming now on Netflix is the new action-thriller "Gunpowder Milkshake", where Karen Gillan stars as an assassin who must protect an 8-year-old girl at all costs.

Gillan and her co-stars Carla Guginoe and Lena Headey tell ET Canada about the new project and working with an incredible group of women.