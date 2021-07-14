911 Calls Released From Surfside Condo Collapse

Some of the 911 calls made moments after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have been released.
WEB EXTRA: Surfside Condo Collapse - 911 Calls
CBS4 Miami
Calls made to 911 on the night of the Surfside condo collapse.
Some of the 911 calls made moments after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have been released.
Calls made to 911 on the night of the Surfside condo collapse.
CBS4's Joan Murray is in Surfside with a look at how search crews are working to get those items to their rightful owners.