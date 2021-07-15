Hospitalized Bolsonaro may soon need surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to a Sao Paulo hospital on Wednesday to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine, with the president's office saying he could receive emergency surgery in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

It’s the latest health scare for the far-right leader, who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018.

Bolsonaro went to the military hospital in Brasilia early on Wednesday after suffering from abdominal pains.

His office initially said it was to undergo tests for chronic hiccups.

It was later decided he'd be transferred to Sao Paulo for additional testing, and possibly emergency surgery.

Bolsonaro's health has been an issue throughout his presidency.

He nearly died after the 2018 stabbing, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries.

Bolsonaro then caught COVID-19 last July.

He later recovered, but has dealt with a stubborn cough in several appearances over the last few months.

And last Thursday, in a national address on social media, Bolsonaro struggled to express himself, saying he had been suffering from hiccups for a week.

The news comes as Bolsonaro's popularity sinks over his handling of the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

He also faces corruption allegations over his government's purchase of vaccines, but denies any wrongdoing.

For the first time, a majority of Brazilians support impeaching him, according to a poll released on Saturday.