South Africa riots: Indians targeted amid anger over Guptas | Know all | Oneindia News

South Africa is witnessing its worst violence in years after riots erupted over the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma on corruption charges.

Indians are also being targeted as anger against the controversial Gupta family spills over to the Indian expat community.

For more, watch the video.

