City center left gutted after violence and looting in South Africa

CNN’s David McKenzie reports from Soweto, South Africa, on the devastating aftereffects of looting and protests that took place in parts of the country.

Protests erupted last week as former South African President Jacob Zuma, 79, turned himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

At least 72 have died in some of the worst violence the country has seen in years.