Johnson & Johnson Recalls 5 Sunscreens Over Cancer-Causing Ingredient

Johnson & Johnson Recalls 5 Sunscreens , Over Cancer-Causing Ingredient.

The products that have been recalled are Aveeno Protect + Refresh and four Neutrogena sunscreens.

Those Neutrogena products are Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

Low levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, were found in samples of the sunscreens.

Johnson & Johnson claims benzene is not an ingredient in the products and is investigating how the chemical got into the sunscreens.

According to the CDC, long-term exposure to benzene can cause leukemia and other cancers.

Johnson & Johnson maintains that the amount of benzene detected wouldn't cause "adverse health consequences.".

The pharmaceutical giant has since been hit with a class action lawsuit filed by Johanna Dominguez and Sharron Meijer in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The suit seeks an injunction and damages on behalf of consumers who've bought the products