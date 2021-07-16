Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after 15 days at Florida condo collapse

“The stuff we saw there isn’t going away,” said task force member and firefighter Capt.
Mike Cayse.
“I still have memories of what I saw on 9/11.
This will be the same way.”
Members of the Ohio Task Force 1 made their way back from nearly two weeks of helping in Surfside, Florida. As they traveled..
Members of Indiana's Task Force One are battling the elements and time as they continue their search at the site of the condo..