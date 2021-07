Srinagar encounter: 2 LeT terrorists killed | J&K encounter | Oneindia News

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Srinagar in the early hours of Friday.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the encounter in the Danmar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

