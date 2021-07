J&K Encounter: Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and two terrorists killed| Pulwama| Oneindia News

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama town of south Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

While one terrorist has been identified as Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, the other two are unidentified locals.

