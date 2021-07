NI protocol 'the solution not the problem' says EU Commission chief

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Northern Ireland Protocol is the solution to issues caused by Brexit.Mrs von der Leyen also said the Northern Ireland Protocol is not the problem behind a series of issues the region has faced in recent months.

She made the comments during a visit to Dublin to formally approve the Irish Government’s proposals for projects funded by the European recovery and resilience plan.