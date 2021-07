GRAMMYs 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More Early Big Four Nomination Front-Runners | Billboard News

The 2022 GRAMMY nominations may seem far away, but the competitions are heating up.

Billie Eilish is about to drop 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30, which with her history is probably an Album of the Year nomination shoe-in.

We run down other contenders for the big four.