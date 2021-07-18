US tennis star to miss Olympics after positive Covid-19 test

American tennis hopeful Cori “Coco” Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter she tested positive for coronavirus.
CNN’s Andy Scholes reports.
American tennis hopeful Cori “Coco” Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter she tested positive for coronavirus.
CNN’s Andy Scholes reports.
The 17-year-old was expected to lead the U.S. tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. A positive coronavirus test has dashed her hopes..
Rising tennis star and Delray Beach resident Cori "Coco" Gauff has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic games after testing positive for..