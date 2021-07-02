US sprinter could miss Olympics after positive test

US track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for marijuana.
Richardson spoke out about the positive test in an interview with NBC’s “Today Show”.
US track star Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for marijuana.
Richardson spoke out about the positive test in an interview with NBC’s “Today Show”.
Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana.
US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson could miss the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo after reportedly testing positive for a banned..