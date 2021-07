Zahawi will wear mask indoors despite lifting of restriction

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he will continue to wear a facemask in crowded indoor spaces despite all social distancing restrictions being lifted in England on Monday.

He adds he commends Transport for London and supermarkets for asking customers to continue wearing a mask.

Report by Alibhaiz.

