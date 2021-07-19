US, NATO, EU Blame China For Microsoft Exchange Servers Cyberattack

The joint accusation released on July 19 names China's Ministry of State Security as the culprit behind a number of destructive ransomware attacks.

Including a major attack on Microsoft's email system.

The [People’s Republic of China] actions threaten security, confidence, and stability in cyberspace, Senior White House Official, via CNBC.

Ransom demands allegedly made by "criminal contract hackers" working for China's Ministry of State Security total in the "millions of dollars.".

What we found really surprising and new here was the use of criminal contract hackers to conduct this unsanctioned cyber operation and really the criminal activity for financial gain.

That was really eye-opening and surprising for us, Senior White House Official, via CNN.

Despite publicly accusing China of the ransomware attacks, no specific retaliation was announced.

We’re not ruling out further actions to hold [China] accountable.

, Senior White House Official, via CNBC.

We’re also aware that no one action can change the PRC’s behavior, and neither can one country acting on its own.

So we really focused initially in bringing other countries along with us, Senior White House Official, via CNBC.

The U.S. plans to publish a report that lists dozens of "tactics and procedures," as well as "technical mitigations to confront this threat.

