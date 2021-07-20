Olympics: The countries that have been banned from the Games

This year, Russia will be banned from Tokyo 2020 because of systematic doping offences.They are by no means the first to face the ultimate Olympic sanction.From Germany’s expulsion in the wake of two world wars to Afghanistan's suspension for refusing to allow female athletes to compete, here are the nations that never made it to the Olympic stadium.
Tokyo’s Olympic Games: A Reporter Looks Back – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Dan Southerland
As the Olympic Games open in Tokyo under stressful conditions, it’s hard to remember how upbeat its..