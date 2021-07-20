Kanye West To Debut ‘Donda’ This Week at Listening Party in Atlanta

Kanye West To Debut , ‘Donda’ This Week, at Listening Party in Atlanta.

West will host a listening party for the album, named after his mother who died in 2007, .

On July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the city where he was born.

Tickets went on sale July 19 via ticketmaster.com and are priced at $20 and $50.

40,000 to 50,000 tickets are expected to be made available.

The album was initially set to debut in July 2020 but was pushed back for various reasons.

.

People in West's inner circle have teased the album several times this year.

The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again.

Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back, Justin Laboy, internet personality, via Twitter.

'Donda' will be West's 10th studio album