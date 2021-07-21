Leaders clash over Covid isolation during chaotic PMQs

PMQs descended into farce when Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was struggling to hear the prime minister, with Mr Johnson repeatedly saying: "Do you want me to have another go?

Can you hear me?" Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer went on to highlight confusion and changes of policy over isolation exemptions and Covid vaccine passports, adding: "When it comes to creating confusion, the Prime Minister is a super-spreader".

Report by Blairm.

