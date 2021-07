Norway's women handball team fined for not wearing bikini bottoms| Oneindia News

Norway's women's beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros on Monday after players opted to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a European championship match in Bulgaria.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) said in a statement that its disciplinary commission had dealt with a case of improper clothing.

