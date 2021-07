4 p.m. Wednesday COVID-19 update

NEWS.YOU COULD WIN $10,000 BY GETTINGVACCINATED THE MISSOURI GOVERNORMADE THAT ANNOUNCEMENT WITHINTHE LAST HOUR.I’M LARA MORITZ AND I’M KELLYECKERMAN.THE GOAL IS TO RAMP UPVACCINATIONS AND STOP THE DTAELVARIANT FROM SPREADING ACROSSTHE STATE KMBC9S MICHEAL MAHONEYIS AT THE STATE CAPITOL WHERETHE GOVERNOR JUST WRAPPED UPTHAT BIG ANNOUNCEMENT MICHAEL.YEAH, INDEED THE NEWS OF THEL.VACCINATION INCENTIVE PLANETSNOT GOING TO BE A MILLION DOLLARLOTTERY.IT’S GOING TO BE UP TO $10,000IS BEING OVERSHADOWED.IT’S BEEN OVERSHADOWED BY TWOTHINGS FIRST.GOVERNOR.MIKE PARSONS ANNOUNCED HIS NEWDIRECTOR OF THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.HE’S GOING TO B TEHE GUY ATHE TTIP OF THE SPEAR IN THE REST OFTHE COVID-19 FIGHT.HE HAS DON KAROFF.HE IS FROM ILLINOIS STATEGOVERNMENT AND SECONDLY DURINGTHE NEWS CONFERENCE.I ASKED GOVERNOR PARSONS WHY HEWHEN HE ALWAYS URGES PEOPLE TOGET VACCINATED HE QUALIFIER ONHE SAYS IF THEY WTAN TO TODAY HEURGED THEM TO CONSIDER TO GETVACCINATED EVEN THOUGH THE RATESARE QTEUI HIGH IN THE STATE.SO I ASKED HIM WHY HE ADDS THATQUALIFIER AND IF BY ADDING THATALQU THERE ISN’T HE REALLYPULLING THE PUNCH.HERE’S WHAT HE SAID.WE ARE NOT GOING TO FORCEANYBODY TO TAK AE VACCINE INTHIS STATE.WE’RE NOT GOING TO MANDATE IT.WE’RE NOT GOING TO FORCE PEOPLETO DO THAT.BUT ATWH WE DO WANT TO ENCOURAGETHE ONES THAT REALLY ARE MAYBEON THE BUBBLE.MAYBE THE ONES ARE TRYING TOFIGURE OUTO D DO I NOT WE WANTTO ENCOURAGE THEM TO TAKE THATVACCINE, BUT WHAT WE NEED RIGHTNOW IS GOOD INFORMATION TO THOSEPEOPLE THAT THEYAN C MAKE GOODDECISIONS.WE KNOW WHAT WE’RE DOING RIGHTNOW.THE INFORMATION IS OUT THENUMBERS GOING UP A LOT OFMULTIPLE FRONTS THAT PEOPLE ARETAKING MORE VACCINE AND THAT’SEXACY TLWHAT WE WANT.WNO THERE’S GOINGO T BE MOREINFORMATION COMING OUT ABOUTTHIS LOT OF VACCINE IENNCTIVEPROGRAM, WHICH WILL BE OPERATEDTHROUGH THE LOTTERY.IT’S GOING TO HAVE THREEDIFFERENT CATEGORIES RED WHITEAND BLUE THE RED CATEGORY WILLBE FOR PEOPLE 18 AND OLDER WHOHAVE GOTTENNE O DOSE AFTER JULY21ST.THE WHITE VERSION WILL BE FORPEOPLE OVER 18 ONE DOSE BEFOREJULY 21ST, AND THEN THE BELUDOSE WILL BE FOR YOUNG PEOPLEBETWEEN THE AGES OF 17.WHO HEAV GOTTEN AT LEAST ONEDOSE ANY TIME AND THERE WILLALSO BE INCENTIVES HANDED OUTO TLOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTS,BUT THOSE ARE THE BIG STORIESHERE TODAY THE VACCINE INCENTIVEMORE ON THAT TOMORROW, MISSOURIIS NAMED A NEW HEAHLT DIRECTORTO LDEA THE COVID-19 FIGHT ANDTHE GOVERNOR’S DEFENDING HISPOSITIONN O URGING PEOPLE TO GETVACCINE VACCINES IF THEY WANT TOWE’LL HAVE MORE ON ALL THISMICHAEL MAHONEY KMBC9 NEWS,JEFFERSON CITY AND HEER MOREDETAILS ON THAT VACCINE LOTTERYLOTTERY DRAWING.THE FIRST WILL TAKE PLACE.AUGUST 13TH DRAWINGS WILL OCCUREVERY TWO WEEKS UNTIL OCTOBER8TH.THERERE A TWO WAYS TO ENTER THESWEEPSTAKES YOU CAN GO TO MOSTOPS COVID-19, OR YOU CAN CALLTHE NUMBER TREHE ON YO SURCREENEIGHT SEVEN SEVEN ARE GOING DOORTO DOOR IN ONE OF KANSAS.CITY’S LEAST VACCINATEDNEIGHBORHOODS.KMBC9.IS MATT FLEENER REPTSOR ON HOWTHEY’RE ADDRESSING HESITANCY ONEFAMILY AT A TIME.HOW ABOUT THIS ONE REGISTEREDNURSE, SAMANTHA JOHNSON AND HERCORSE, SAMANTHA JOHNSON AND HERLLEAGUE DANICA CHERRY FROMROGERS HEALTH CENTER HAD AMISSION.GOOD MORNING AT EVERY DOORSTEPCONVERSATION.IT HELPS LOWER YOUR CHANCES.GOING TO THE HOSPITAL.THEY LET PEOPLE KNOW COVID-19VACCINES ARE SAFE, AND IOT GTHOSE WELCOME AND ON THIS DAYCLOSE THIS MOBILE CLINIC IS JUSTSTEPS AWAY FROM PEOPLE’S HOMESWALKING UP THE HILL WITH SHIPARENTS 12 YEAR OLD TERRY CAMEWITH HIS FAMILY THE CLINIC CLOSEBY FINALLY CONVINCED THEM.IT’S TIME TO GET VACCINATED.IT’S GOOD FOR SO SO WE DON’T GETDOWN.WE DON’T GET THE COVID.SO WNHE SHE WALKS AROUND EONPLACES, SHE DON’T GOT TO BEWORRIED ABOUT ANYTHING.GOALS.OKAY.WHAT IS IT?YOU DON’T TRUST STILL THERE’SMOREORK W TO DO.W’RE' NOT BEING PUSHY AUTBO IT.WE'R’ NOT PERSUADING THEM ORMAKING THEM BELIEVE DIFFERENTLYTHAN WHAT THEY DO.NOW.WE’RE JUST HAVING THECONVERSATION.AND EDUCATING TMHE THE HOPE ISMORE DOOR-TO-DOOR CONVERSATIONSMIGHT HELP.WE JUST HOPE ’LLT' IT’LL EASETHEIR ANXIETY.HEY GOOD.THANK U.YOCITY MATT FLEET OR KBC 9EWSSAMUEL RODGERS HEALTH CENTER ISPLANNING MORE OF THOSE DOOR TODOOR.THANKS.THEY ALSO HAVE VACCINE CLINICSEVERY WEDNESDAY AT THE MAINCAMPUS ON 8THND A EUCLID HEREARE THE POSITIVITY RATES IN OURAREA IN KANSAS 7.8 PERCENT OFTESTS ARE COMING BACK POSITIVE.THAT’S ABOUT THE SAME RATE ASNINE MONTHS AGO.14%.2 OF TESTS ARE POSITIVE INMISSOURI.IT WAS EIGHT PERCENT AT THEBEGINNGIN OF THIS MONTH.MOST OF THE US IS SEEING A SPIKEIN CASES DUE TO THE DELTA.VARIAN CASES ARE UP 10% AND7 4SATES ILUNCDING KANSAS ANDMISSOURI.THEY ARE ALL SO AMONG THE 36STATES WHERE HOSPITAL AD.EAR UP BY MORE THAN 10% KANSASAND MISSOURI ARE NOT INCLUDED INTHE LIS