highest covid cases since january

I'M JIM HUMMEL.AND I'M MARCELLE FONTENOT.LOUISIANA... SETTING ANOTHERRECORD TODAY... AS THE STATERECORDED IT'S THIRDHIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID CASESSINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED MORETHAN AYEAR AGO.WE'RE TAKING A CLOSER LOOK ATTHE LATEST NUMBERS LOCALLY ANDSTATE-WIDE...LOUISIANA REPORTED 5,388 CASESTODAY.... WE HAVEN'T SEENNUMBERS THIS HIGHSINCE JANUARY, ONE MON ATHFTERTHE FIRST VACCINES WEREADMINISTERED.RIGHT NOW... ABOUT 36-PERCENT OFPEOPLE IN THE STATE ARE FULLYVACCINAT.

EDACCORDING TO JOHNSHOPKINS...GENERALLY 50-TO-90PERCENT OF THE POPULATION HAS TOHAVE IMMUNITY BEFORE THEINFECTION RATE STARTS TO DROP.NOW LET'S TAKE A CLOSER LOOK ATTHE NUMBERS HERE IN ACADIANA.THE C-D-C LOOKS AT DIFFERENTTRENDS...AND DATA SHOWS ASIGNIFICANTJUMP IN POSITIVE CASES HERE INREGION 4 LAST WEEK.EIGHT OUT OF TEN ACADIANAPARISHES SHOWED INCREASES BYMORE THAN 50PERCENT.

THE HIGHEST?

MORETHAN A 100-PERCENTSPIKE IN VERMILION PARISH.IBERIA PARISH WITH THE LOWEST AT23-PERCENT.

WHEN IT COMESO THOSPITALIZATIONS... LAFAYETTEINCREASED BY 67-PERCENT...ACADIA BY 90-PERCENTAND VERMILION SEEING A MASSIVESPIKE BY 350-PERCENT.JEFF DAVIS AND EVANGELINE ARETHE ONLY PARISHES TO SEE ADECREASEN IHOSPITAL ADMISSIS.ONTHE AGE GROUP WITH THE MOSTAMOUNT OF CASES IN LOUISIANA --IS YOUNG ADULTSBETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND 29.AMONG ADULTS, IT'S THE AGE GROUPWITHTHE LOWEST VACCINATION RATE.

NOWTHERE'S AN INCENTIVE AIMED ATCHANGING THAT-- STARTING ONCOLLEGE CAMPUSES.TODAY UL LAUNCHED THE "DON'TWAIT-- VACCINATE" PROGRAM.STUDENTS WHO CAN PROVE THEY AREVACCINATED WILL BE ELIGIBLE FORPRIZES.THREE'S ON THE STREET KATIEEASTER REPORTS ON UL-- WITH WHATSOME STUDENTSTHINK ABOUT THE PLAN, TIKAKATIE I SPOKE WITH SEVERALSTUDENTS ON CAMPUS, ONEON-COMING ESHM