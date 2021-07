TMC MP suspended for parliament session after tearing IT minister statement | Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen was suspended from the session of Parliament for unruly conduct a day after he snatched the IT minister's statement and tore it up.

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was making a statement on the Pegasus scandal in the Rajya Sabha when Santanu Sen snatched the statement and shredded it.

