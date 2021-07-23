Glenwood canyon Remains Closed Friday Morning Due To

Both lanes of Interstate 70 are closed from mile marker 87 to 116.
That is where crews are working to clean up several debris flows that happened Thursday.
No word on when these lanes will reopen.
After being reopened for about two hours on Saturday, all lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed due to a flash..
Flash flood concerns on Wednesday kept Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon. The area that's closed is around the Grizzly..