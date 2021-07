Tokyo 2020 officially opened with low-key ceremony

A year later than scheduled, Tokyo 2020 officially began with an understated and respectful opening ceremony on Friday.The event at the main stadium took place with no general spectators and a much-reduced parade of athletes.Great Britain were represented by just 22 of their 375-strong squad.

Sailor Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbihi were the flag-bearers who led them out.