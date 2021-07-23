Stephen Harmon, Corona Man Who Tweeted About Refusing To Get Vaccinated, Dies From COVID-19
Three days before his death, Stephen Harmon tweeted, "If you don't have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator, then keep the hell out of my ICU room.

There's no room in here for fear or lack of faith!"