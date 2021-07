The Incident Movie (1978)

The Incident Movie (1978) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The body of Sakai Hatsuko, a woman of 23 who has been slain with a knife, has been found in a forest.

Some days later, Ueda Hiroshi, a 19-year-old shipyard worker, is arrested and charged with the murder.

At Ueda's trial, a complex story unfolds.

"The Incident" is a study in unrestrained passion and jealousy.

Director: Yoshitarô Nomura Writers: Shohei Ooka, Kaneto Shindô Stars: Keiko Matsuzaka, Shinobu Ôtake, Toshiyuki Nagashima