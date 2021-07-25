UK police investigate after a man was stabbed during a disorder at a West Midlands property in the early hours

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an early morning disorder at a West Midlands property.

A man in his 20s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the early hours of today [24] as police investigate what happened at the West Midlands property.

Police have taped off Suffolk Road and a blue tent has been erected outside the property in Wednesbury where forensics have been in attendance.

A tarpaulin, held by police tape, has also been placed over a car at the front of the property where police cars remain stationed on the street.

Neighbours have spoken of hearing shouts and screams and expressed shock at the incident on what they have claimed is a usually quiet and safe street.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disorder at a property on Suffolk Road, Wednesbury at 12.30am today (24 July).

"The man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A scene is being held as our investigations continue.

CCTV is also being reviewed and we are urging anyone who witnessed this attack or with any information to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime reference number 20/1285529/21'.