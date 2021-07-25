Republican governor balks at Covid-19 mandates as state's cases soar

Republican Gov.
Asa Hutchinson says he doesn’t plan to impose a mask mandate nor a vaccine mandate in Arkansas at this time, despite the state’s rising Covid-19 cases that health experts have compared to a “raging forest fire.”
