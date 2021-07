Yediyurappa to continue as caretaker CM, BJP to send observer to Karnataka| Oneindia News

After months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from the top post.

The towering Lingayat leader had on Sunday announced that he would take the decision on his future as Karnataka CM on July 26 when his government completed two years in the state.

