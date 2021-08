Boris Johnson admits pet dog's 'endless romantic urges'

Boris Johnson has admitted that his rescue dog Dilyn has an "endless" appetite for love.

The Prime Minister was speaking to police dog handlers at Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford when he admitted that his pesky pooch often succumbed to romantic urges "on people's legs" in his Downing Street home.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn