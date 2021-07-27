Simone Biles Out of Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team Finals as US Wins Silver

Competing in Team USA's first rotation on vault, .

Biles bailed out of her Amanar and nearly landed on her knees.

She scored a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist and was seen leaving the floor afterward with her belongings and trainer.

She then returned to the floor, and the announcement was made that she would no longer be continuing due to a "medical issue.".

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue.

She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.

, USA Gymnastics, via statement.

Team USA put forth a valiant effort in the remaining events.

But Biles' absence left too big a void to claim the gold.

Russia came out on top with 169.528 points, while the U.S. took silver with 166.096 points.

Britain claimed the bronze with 164.096 points