Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics released a statement confirming Biles will not compete in the individual all-around final on July 29.

We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being, USA Gymnastics, via statement.

Jade Carey, who came to the Olympics as an event specialist, will take Biles’ place.

Jade Carey, who came to the Olympics as an event specialist, will take Biles’ place.

Biles will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether she will take part in the individual event finals.

Biles will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether she will take part in the individual event finals.

The superstar gymnast pulled out of the team final on July 27 after a rocky start, citing mental health concerns.

The superstar gymnast pulled out of the team final on July 27 after a rocky start, citing mental health concerns.

I didn't want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself, Simone Biles, via NPR.

Biles' teammates expressed support for the gymnast following her exit.

Biles' teammates expressed support for the gymnast following her exit.

If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be here right now.

We wouldn't be silver Olympic medalists.

, Jordan Chiles, via NPR.

If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be here right now.

We wouldn't be silver Olympic medalists.

, Jordan Chiles, via NPR