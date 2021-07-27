BTS Makes History Replacing Themselves on Top of ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Two Weeks in a Row

BTS Makes History Replacing Themselves , on Top of ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Two Weeks in a Row.

BTS' smash hit, "Butter," spent seven weeks at the top of the chart prior to the release of their new single, "Permission to Dance.".

"Permission to Dance" debuted at No.

1, while "Butter" fell to No.

7.

Now, "Butter" has returned to the No.

1 spot for its eighth week, knocking "Permission to Dance" back down to No.

7.

After having their songs replace each other at the top of the chart one week after the other.

BTS has set a new record.

According to 'Billboard,' no other musicians have ever replaced themselves at No.

1 on the Hot 100... ... and then done so again the following week with their previous chart-topper.

With "Butter" back at the No.

1 spot, it has tied with Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" for the longest stronghold of 2021.

With "Butter" back at the No.

The two songs' positions have also tied BTS with Drake and Justin Bieber... ... for the second-most chart-topping debuts.

... for the second-most chart-topping debuts