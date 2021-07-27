Simone Biles hints she could withdraw from remainder of Tokyo Olympic Games
Simone Biles has intimated that she may withdraw from the remainder of the Tokyo Olympic Games, citing a desire to prioritise her mental health.Biles pulled out of the women’s team event at the Ariake Arena on Tuesday after making a mistake on her opening vault, briefly leaving the arena before returning to support her team-mates for the remainder of the competition.