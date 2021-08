Lamb Movie Trailer

Lamb Movie Trailer - A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn.

They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Johannsson.

Directed by Valdimar Johannsson starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Ingvar Sigurdsson release date October 8, 2021 (in theaters)